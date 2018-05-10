Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

News / National

ZANU-PF youth league deputy secretary and politburo member Lewis Matutu has called on members who lost in the recent party primary elections to stop moaning over their fate and instead join those who defeated them and work towards a resounding victory.Addressing party supporters in Epworth near Harare on Tuesday, Matutu said some of the losing candidates were bitter after having used a lot of money with the hope of buying victory, but that was now water under the bridge."Some are bitter and unhappy that they were buying beer ahead of the primaries, but have since lost. I have told them that it's time to work for the party and forget about the lost money because when they were buying beer, they were not being forced," he said.Matutu had no kind words for Zanu-PF leaders fingered in demonstrations which have rocked the party following the chaotic primaries.He said no matter how many placards were waved at the party headquarters, primary elections had been concluded."As I was coming here, I saw people waving placards at the party headquarters. They are being driven there, but I say primaries have been concluded. It's time for us to move forward. You should be led before you can lead. I also lost in Mberengwa and I have accepted that and now working for the greater good of the party," he said.Zanu-PF Epworth candidate Kudakwashe Dampson also had no kind words, saying he was aware that some of the people who lost to him in the primaries were plotting to stand as independent candidates."Let it be clear that we are not moved by independent candidates. Those who think because they lost they can stand as independent candidates are firing themselves from Zanu-PF. We are a family and, therefore, should work together," he said.Youth secretary for administration Tendai Chirau said the youth league was fully behind Dampson, a member of the youth league."At 33 years, we are saying he is one of our youth programmes to push for youth empowerment and we are behind him, as we go to the elections," he said.