Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A VIDEO clip in which United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa appeared to have prophesied the death of Mozambique's long time opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama has gone viral on social media platforms.

Makandiwa first made public the prophecy on March 6, 2016 at a Sunday service at the City Sports Centre, which was broadcast on his Christ TV.

He then repeated the prophecy a year later at the same venue.

"So, I see this happening evening if you are praying for other nations like Mozambique there. We need to pray for Mozambique because I was praying and saw half-mast the flag. But the flag was upside down. It was opposite, but it was half-mast in Mozambique there," he said on his first prophecy on the day.

In that same sermon, he promised he would come back to give the exact date and time, as he insisted that the flag was opposite and on half-mast.

On April 9, 2017 he then came back, saying his prophecy was about to be fulfilled.

"Remember the prophecy I gave you about Mozambique. I am seeing it coming close now. It's becoming close," he said while repeatedly calling that country's name.

Makandiwa's prophecy was interpreted as a meaning a senior person dying and whose death would attract national mourning, as symbolised by the flag flying at half-mast.

His emphasis on opposite in those two prophecies were also interpreted as meaning a member of the opposition in Mozambique.

Dhlakama died recently from a heart attack at the age of 65.

Makandiwa has been credited for a number of prophecies, including the current cash crisis in Zimbabwe.


Source - newsday

Comments

