Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

THE Zanu-PF politburo is now set to make a determination over results of the disputed primary election re-runs in Harare South and Goromonzi South constituencies following another stalemate among the candidates.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya is one of the candidates who has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew, Tongai's alleged victory in Harare South and wants the dispute resolved at the party's highest level.Mahiya on Tuesday accused Zanu-PF national commissar Engelbert Rugeje of "using us" to legitimise Mnangagwa's "farcical victory"."If the party wants to impose Tongai just because he carries the President's name, then so be it, but they must not use us as pawns in a political game, the result of which they have in their pockets," he charged.Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said he was unaware of the next course of action the party would take following the latest stalemate.In Chegutu East, Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Webster Shamu was in the eye of an alleged rigging storm after marked ballots were found in one of his cars.Shamu's challenger and provincial youth chairperson, Vengai Musengi, confirmed the development, but added no decision had yet been made."There is no decision that has been communicated to us, but there are reports that Shamu was stuffing ballots. Some 114 ballots were discovered in one of his cars driven by his aide. It is said they were being allocated to specific activists in batches of five to 10 for stuffing in at least three wards. They were caught out in the fourth ward," Musengi said.Shamu was not immediately available for comment yesterday.In Goromonzi South, Labour and Social Services minister Petronella Kagonye's victory was also disputed by her closest challenger, Oswell Gwanzura, who told NewsDay that the matter had been referred to the politburo."Yes, we met with the commissar and we gave him our petition. He said the matter will be referred to the politburo. Our concerns are to do with the cell registers that were used. They changed them without even informing the people who should vote," he said.