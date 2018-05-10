Bus operator killed in love triangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kurai Coaches bus owner, MacCloud Zvavaviri Mapanga died at his Strathaven home in Harare on Monday night after he was allegedly shot by his United Kingdom-based wife, Bridget Makaza, who accused him of marrying a third wife.Makaza (34), of 56 Kenworth, Coventry in the UK, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini facing a murder charge.The matter was remanded to today for bail ruling after her lawyer, Tungamirai Muganiri, unsuccessfully challenged her placement on remand, arguing his client had been detained for more than the stipulated 48 hours before being brought to court .It is the State's case that on May 14 this year at around 3am, Makaza who was angry over Mapanga's decision to marry another wife and drew a pistol before fatally shooting the bus operator three times with a revolver while he was deep in his sleep.In a bid to cover up the offence, Makaza allegedly screamed for help, claiming they had been attacked by robbers.Neighbours rushed to the scene following the alleged false alarm, but Makaza drove off and dumped the firearm along Mukuvisi River before proceeding to Mabelreign Police Station, where she filed a robbery report.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.