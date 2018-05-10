Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More heads to roll at ZRP

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has warned of another shake-up with some positions being abolished as part of the force's ongoing restructuring programme to improve service delivery.

Addressing top police officers in Harare yesterday, Matanga said the streamlining exercise could result in the redeployment of some officers.

"This operational trajectory requires additional staff deployment by operational stations, hence, the ongoing restructuring exercise. This inevitable process will ultimately result in the abolishment of certain posts and the thinning of some sections or even the complete disbandment of sections identified to be redundant or performing duplicate roles," he said.

Matanga said officers should be driven by the need to serve the country and people first above self to ensure that the organisation regains lost public confidence.
"I want to stress that, I take greater exception to commanders who develop jelly legs and become jittery in fear of taking prompt and appropriate action when the 'so-called' political bigwigs commit crimes, be they politically motivated or otherwise," he said.

The police boss said he was prepared to put his head on the block in defence of his subordinates as long as they were operating within the limits of the law.

"My objectives for this visit is to throw my weight to you as a province in all your policing endeavours. I know pretty well that in your line of duty you are the butt of undue derogatory comments," he said.

Officer commanding Harare province Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere said they managed to reduce the city's crime rate by 13% last year.

Mvere said murder cases dropped by 8%, robbery and rape (16%), unlawful entry (21%) and motor vehicle thefts by 28%.


Source - newsday
#ZRP, #Roll, #Heads

Most Popular In 7 Days