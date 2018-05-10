Latest News Editor's Choice


Mvuma road accident victims named

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday released the names of four people who died in a fatal road accident which occurred on Tuesday along the Harare- Masvingo Highway near Chaka business centre in Mvuma.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi in a statement said they had identified the deceased persons as Mushanyi Remupi from Battlefields, Kwekwe, Kisa Moyo (75) of Matione village under Chief Nyamakonde in Mberengwa, Sabvure George (no further particulars known) and Ishmael Sefu (43), all male adults.

"The accident occurred after a male adult, who was driving a Toyota Wish vehicle, overtook in front of oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the driver of a Toyota Corolla, who was travelling towards Harare," Nyathi said.

The driver of the Toyota Wish fled the scene of the accident.

Nyathi said one person died on the spot, while three others died on admission at Muonde District Hospital.

"It is disheartening to note that the accident is as a result of human error, which can be avoided if motorists are cautious," he said.


Source - newsday
