Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

MOTORISTS in Chinhoyi have accused top Zanu-PF officials of jumping fuel queues to fill up their vehicles at the few service stations operating in the town.

Clifford Mutopa, one of the affected motorists, accused Zanu-PF members of perpetuating the spirit of "Mugabeism" into the new dispensation — in apparent reference to former President Robert Mugabe's regime.

"These Zanu-PF guys preach new dispensation when they are still in the old dispensation. They should be ashamed because their government is failing us politically and economically. We now doubt whether the shortage is genuine," he said.

Zanu-PF youth leader Tapiwa Chitate, who was commandeering the petrol attendants to prioritise ruling party vehicles in the queue, declined to comment.


Comments

