Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BID by three human rights and opposition activists to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's right to hold office has reportedly hit a brickwall after their Constitutional Court application was clandestinely withdrawn by suspected State security agents ahead of the case's hearing this month.

MDC-T activist Linda Masarira and two others, Bongani Nyathi and Vusimuzi Sibanda, had approached the High Court on March 1 this year challenging Mnangagwa's ascendancy, claiming he assumed power illegally after pushing out former President Robert Mugabe through a coup last November.

The activists argued that Mnangagwa's leadership was illegitimate, as he was catapulted to power following a coup.

The matter had been set for hearing before Chief Justice Luke Malaba on May 24.

Mnangagwa took over power last November after a military-backed operation that former President Robert Mugabe has since described as a coup, despite Justice George Chiweshe ruling that it was constitutional.

Masarira, who is now spokesperson for Thokozani Khupe's breakaway faction of the MDC-T, yesterday said she discovered that her application was missing after she went to court to enquire on requirements for filing heads of arguments.

She claimed she was advised on May 10 that the matter would be heard in Justice Malaba's chambers.

The three are self-represented after their lawyers allegedly declined to take up the matter for "security reasons".

"Take notice that the above application will be heard before Malaba CJ in chambers on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11am or so soon thereafter as counsel may be heard," part of the notice of hearing read.

The three were given up to May 18 at 4pm to submit their heads of arguments.

But Masarira said: "You know, I don't now have lawyers. I went there today (yesterday) to enquire (sic) the court processes for us to file some heads of argument.
"I was shocked when I was told by court officials why I was doing so when we had withdrawn the matter. I told them we did not withdraw the matter and they showed me a letter of withdrawal purported to have been written by the three of us."

She insisted that she did not withdraw the case, adding her co-applicants could not have done so either because they are both based in neighbouring South Africa and have never been back home since March 1.

Masarira claimed that court officials refused to give her a copy of her purported withdrawal affidavit, which had forged signatures.

"They told us that they could not give us a copy of our own withdrawal, arguing that we had it. There were three signatures despite that my co-applicants have not been in the country and I, personally, did not withdraw the matter," she said.

Masarira said she was going to challenge the "deceit by the courts".

"This is the highest court on the land and we experience such a thing? It's terrible and we are going to challenge it," she said.

"This is really shocking indeed and the judiciary should be answerable to this. We will not allow anyone to manipulate legal processes before the courts by forging signatures and filing papers without our consent."

Judicial Services Commission acting secretary Walter Chikwana last night declined to comment on the matter before seeing the court record.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Housing consultant's available

House for sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

For hire is a truck

Hover board on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

21 mins ago | 184 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

58 mins ago | 525 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3160 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

2 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days