Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government has assured the nation that there is enough fuel in the country and that there is no need for panic buying of petroleum products by motorists. This follows reports of fuel shortages at some service stations that triggered panic buying in recent days.

In a statement yesterday, Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said the fuel situation was under control.

He said there had been a steady increase in the demand of fuel in the country attributed to an upsurge of economic activities.

Minister Khaya Moyo also explained developments on the international market that have a bearing on the local supplies of fuel.

He attributed fuel price increases witnessed in the past few weeks to international market forces.

On the availability of fuel, he said Government had strategic stock meant to cushion the nation in the event of supply challenges.

"I want to assure the nation that there will be adequate fuel supplies throughout the country," said Minister Khaya Moyo.

"The Government urges consumers not to panic buy and horde petroleum products which may result in artificial shortages. There will be always adequate fuel supplies throughout the country."

"The fuel supply situation in the country is a manifestation of market forces in the petroleum market at international level. In 2017, OPEC members and non-OPEDC members countries led by Russia, agreed to cut the oil production output to clear the global glut of crude oil. The main reason for cutting production was to arrest the continued downfall of crude oil prices which was then on the downward trend with the lowest price of crude being US$43 per barrel in June 2017.

"Following the cut in production, the price of crude oil has been on an upward trend. From June 2017 to April 2018, brent crude oil prices have increased to US$74,75 per barrel. This trend is expected to continue up to the end of 2018."

Minister Khaya Moyo said the current impasse between the United States of America and Iran might also disrupt crude oil supplies as Iran is a major producer of crude oil.

He said Government was monitoring the fuel price increases obtaining in the country.

"The fuel prices follow the same pattern as that of the crude oil prices, noting that there is a one-month lag," said Khaya Moyo.

"This has seen the price of petroleum products increasing last month in tandem with the crude oil prices. Zimbabwe as a price taker, has experienced fuel price fluctuations similar to the patterns shown by International FOB prices.

"The only difference emanates from the initial drop in prices in January 2018, which was a result of a reduction in the duties charged on petrol and diesel by the Government."

Minister Khaya Moyo said petrol consumption increased by 22 percent in the last months while diesel increased eight percent.

He said although the Reserve Bank had been allocating US$10 million per week to fuel suppliers, the amount is not in tandem with the recent increase in fuel demand.

"The fuel allocations from the RBZ have not increased to match the increase in consumption," said Khaya Moyo.

"This therefore means that the US$10 million allocated per week is now procuring less quantities of fuel than required, given the current demand.

"Consumers should not panic as the Government has strategic stock meant to cushion the nation in the event of supply challenges. Furthermore, the international fuel traders continue to pump fuel in the inland bonded storage to ensure continued security of supply in the country.

"As of May 14, 2018, the third party stocks in bond in the country are adequate for the next 25 days for diesel and 14 days for petrol. This fuel belongs to international fuel traders.

"Local oil companies can only access this fuel upon payment for it in foreign currency," explained Minister Khaya Moyo.

He said ethanol production expected at the end of this month would also lead to resumption of fuel blending that could also result in fuel price reduction.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Housing consultant's available

House for sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

For hire is a truck

Hover board on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

21 mins ago | 183 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

58 mins ago | 525 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3157 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

2 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

2 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1587 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days