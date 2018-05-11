Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

by A Mhlongo
4 hrs ago | Views
Following a successful debut rally in Bulawayo, the leader of the breakaway MDC-T party, Thokozani Khupe will hold her first campaign rally in Harare this weekend at the Harare Show Grounds' Mandela Hall, spokesperson for Khuphe's party, Linda Masarira has said.

According to Masarira she said, "It is critically important to note that we are not yet having rallies. We are unpacking the manifesto to our provincial structures province by province that is why the event is dubbed 'Game on B.E.S.T Harare.

"We are not a small party and we are not focusing on populism beyond deliverables. MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khuphe is a realistic party with smart ideas, strategies and plans to take Zimbabwe forward".

Linda Masarira is a political activist and spokesperson for the MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe. She is known more for her activism from 2016 - 2017 as part of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign movement.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days