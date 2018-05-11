Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to print ballot papers in a manner accessible to some visually impaired potential voters so that they can exercise their right to vote by secret ballot during the forthcoming 2018 general election.

Innocent Maja and Justice Mavedzenge of Maja and Associates filed an urgent court application in the High Court, in a case supported by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, on Friday 11 May 2018 seeking an order to oblige ZEC to print some ballot papers in Braille or to print the template ballot or to provide tactile voting devices so that some visually impaired potential voters can exercise their right to vote in secret during the 2018 general elections.

In the application filed on behalf of Harare lawyer Abraham Mateta, the human rights lawyers argued that Mateta, who is visually impaired and all visually impaired eligible voters have the right to cast their vote in secret or by secret ballot which is guaranteed in Section 67(3) of the Constitution.

This fundamental rights Maja and Mavedzenge argued, is likely to be violated if ZEC and other respondents cited in the application such as the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney-General Advocate Prince Machaya do not put in place measures to print ballot papers in Braille or to print template ballot or to arrange tactile voting devices for use in the impending 2018 general elections.

The human rights lawyers want the High Court to intervene on an urgent basis to protect Mateta's rights and those of other visually impaired eligible voters to vote in secret.

In his founding affidavit filed together with the urgent court application, Mateta argued that certain key amendments have not been made to the Electoral Act despite promises by the government to effect the necessary changes to the electoral law so as to give effect to the right to vote in secret for all eligible voters.

Mateta argued that he is a disadvantaged and vulnerable person by virtue of being visually impaired and his rights are in danger from an imminent violation especially due to state inaction.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Housing consultant's available

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale

Speakers on sale

For hire is a truck

Citrus village town houses

Toyota fortuned on sale

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

Toyota fortuned on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Internal planned 'coup' against Chamisa finally exposed

2 hrs ago | 3443 Views

38 years of independence: Reflections from Zimbabwe's education sector

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

3 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

3 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

4 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

5 hrs ago | 994 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

5 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 6009 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

6 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

6 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1396 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

6 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

6 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

6 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

6 hrs ago | 735 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

4 killed in road accident

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

WHO bans hot chips

6 hrs ago | 1228 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

6 hrs ago | 650 Views

Chombo gets passport back

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

6 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days