On duty cop blows his head with service riffle

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer stationed at Chivhu District Head Office reportedly shot himself with a service riffle last night.

Sources close to investigations allege Constable Pedzisayi (059854H) fatally shot himself under the chin using an FN rifle.

"Constable Pedzisayi was on guard duties at Chivhu HQ where he shot himself using an FN rifle which had seven rounds he only used one to kill himself," revealed the source.
 
More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days