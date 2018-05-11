Child locked in car trunk

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was drama at Borrowdale's Sam Levy's village yesterday when people smashed a car that they suspected had a kidnapped child in the trunk.The four year old child was retrieved from the trunk and the owner of the car was assaulted after claiming that the toddler was his child.Police took the man and the child to Sam Levy Police Station for investigations.Deputy Police Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident."I can confirm that Police are investigating a case of car breaking in Borrowdale at Sam Levy Village."A man reported that he was assaulted and his car was broken into after his 4-year-old child was locked in the trunk by his older child."The man claimed the children were playing at the car in his absence and when he came back his car had been smashed and he too was assaulted by the mob that suspected him of kidnapping the child."The 4-year-old child confirmed his father's version of events," said Chief Supt Nyathi.The deputy police spokesperson further advised the public against taking the law into their own hands even when they are convinced that someone has committed an offence.