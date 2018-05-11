Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Child locked in car trunk

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Borrowdale's Sam Levy's village yesterday when people smashed a car that they suspected had a kidnapped child in the trunk.

The four year old child was retrieved from the trunk and the owner of the car was assaulted after claiming that the toddler was his child.



Police took the man and the child to Sam Levy Police Station for investigations.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that Police are investigating a case of car breaking in Borrowdale at Sam Levy Village.

"A man reported that he was assaulted and his car was broken into after his 4-year-old child was locked in the trunk by his older child.

"The man claimed the children were playing at the car in his absence and when he came back his car had been smashed and he too was assaulted by the mob that suspected him of kidnapping the child.

"The 4-year-old child confirmed his father's version of events," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

The deputy police spokesperson further advised the public against taking the law into their own hands even when they are convinced that someone has committed an offence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Hmetro
More on: #Child, #Trunk, #Car

Comments

Citrus village town houses

A neat 3 bedroomed house

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Couples getaway

6 tonne truck for hire

On sale is toyota vitz

Benz on sale

Honda fit


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

e.TV defends sex ad

14 mins ago | 69 Views

Billiat, Tau fail to penetrate Barca's defense

17 mins ago | 35 Views

Danai Gurira on the cover of Ebony Magazine

19 mins ago | 36 Views

'God ordained Zanu-PF to remain in power until eternity,' says Chiwenga

20 mins ago | 67 Views

'RED FRIDAY OF RAGE' - Teachers' Union

24 mins ago | 87 Views

Eric Knight joins Zanu-PF, ditches Chamisa

25 mins ago | 334 Views

Maridadi body shames Mupfumi

28 mins ago | 272 Views

Confusion reigns in the MDC Alliance over candidates

30 mins ago | 162 Views

Misa Zimbabwe writes to ZEC about ZBC's unfair practices

40 mins ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa wife's pay plan rejected

46 mins ago | 361 Views

Old Mutual set to delist from ZSE

48 mins ago | 151 Views

ZSE breaches $10 billion

50 mins ago | 85 Views

ZACC boss sued for $200,000

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Chinamasa hails UK $100m facility

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Mudzuri spill the beans on MDC-T candidates selection

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

All road lead to Dotito - Mujuru party

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Plans to transform wives of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into 'Grace Mugabes' blocked by parliament

2 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Businessman shot

2 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Cheating boyfriend assaulted

2 hrs ago | 1162 Views

'Give Mnangagwa admin a chance,' says Zvorwadza

2 hrs ago | 991 Views

On duty cop blows his head with service riffle

3 hrs ago | 1060 Views

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Internal planned 'coup' against Chamisa finally exposed

5 hrs ago | 8077 Views

38 years of independence: Reflections from Zimbabwe's education sector

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

6 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

6 hrs ago | 5251 Views

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

7 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

8 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

8 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 7833 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

9 hrs ago | 4317 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

9 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

9 hrs ago | 2942 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

9 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1644 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

9 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

9 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

9 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

9 hrs ago | 572 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

9 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

9 hrs ago | 892 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

9 hrs ago | 790 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days