Plans to transform wives of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into 'Grace Mugabes' blocked by parliament

by A Mhlongo
2 hrs ago | Views
Parliament has unanimously blocked a proposal by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office to place the wives of Mnangagwa and his two deputies, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, on the government payroll.

The Mnangagwa administration sought an amendment to the Presidential Salary and Allowances Act which would have seen the "presidential spouses" earning 50 percent of their husbands' salaries and allowances. But it was all blocked by Parliament which said that it was illegal.


The MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese is quoted by Fingaz saying,  "He (Patrick Chinamasa) withdrew the proposal after we had contested its constitutionality and that there is no legal basis for the first lady to get an allowance…

"There is no law that defines the office of a spouse of the president in this country and it is not mentioned (at all) in our constitution. We should only deal with duly and properly elected individuals."

Source - Byo24News

