Mudzuri questions how MDC-T candidates are selected

by Ndou Paul
1 hr ago
MDC-T vice-president Elias Mudzuri has given a hint of how his party's candidates are selected.

Said Mudzuri on twitter, "We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres Those with money & connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres Recipe for infiltration & destabilization."





Source - Byo24News

