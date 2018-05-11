News / National
Mudzuri questions how MDC-T candidates are selected
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T vice-president Elias Mudzuri has given a hint of how his party's candidates are selected.
Said Mudzuri on twitter, "We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres Those with money & connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres Recipe for infiltration & destabilization."
Said Mudzuri on twitter, "We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres Those with money & connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres Recipe for infiltration & destabilization."
We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres Those with money & connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres Recipe for infiltration & destabilization— Elias Mudzuri (@EngMudzuri) May 17, 2018
Source - Byo24News
Comments
KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner