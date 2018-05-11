Mudzuri questions how MDC-T candidates are selected

News / National

by Ndou Paul

We MDCT are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of our long serving loyal committed cadres Those with money & connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres Recipe for infiltration & destabilization — Elias Mudzuri (@EngMudzuri) May 17, 2018

