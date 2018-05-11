Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa hails UK $100m facility

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa has hailed the US$100 million loan extended by the United Kingdom Finance Institution, CDC, as the first significant line of credit to come Zimbabwe's way from Europe to support the country's economic recovery.

Speaking to the ZBC News on the sidelines of a meeting with a beverage manufacturing group in Harare today, Minister Chinamasa said the loan facility is a major milestone in the thawing of Zimbabwe-UK relations and opening of doors to international support.

Chinamasa said the fund will go to productive sectors that will promote exports necessary to grow the economy, adding that Zimbabwe is grateful for the facility that is a breakthrough in accessing international support for economic growth.

He paid tribute to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his reengagement stance saying he has dispatched envoys to Europe and other parts of the world to ensure Zimbabwe relates well with the rest of the world.

"President Mnangagwa has taken it upon himself to reengage and normalise relations with those that had cut off relations with Zimbabwe through the imposition of sanctions. The loan facility is a significant step in the normalisation of relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom," said Chinamasa.

The CDC has teamed up with Standard Chartered Bank to set up the facility for Zimbabwean companies in the private sector.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Waist trimming belts on sale

Luveve acre for sale

Plots forsale

6 tonne truck for hire

Solar charge controller for sale

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

For hire is a truck

Pregnancy predictor kit


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

e.TV defends sex ad

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Billiat, Tau fail to penetrate Barca's defense

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Danai Gurira on the cover of Ebony Magazine

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'God ordained Zanu-PF to remain in power until eternity,' says Chiwenga

10 mins ago | 15 Views

'RED FRIDAY OF RAGE' - Teachers' Union

13 mins ago | 47 Views

Eric Knight joins Zanu-PF, ditches Chamisa

15 mins ago | 168 Views

Maridadi body shames Mupfumi

18 mins ago | 147 Views

Confusion reigns in the MDC Alliance over candidates

20 mins ago | 106 Views

Misa Zimbabwe writes to ZEC about ZBC's unfair practices

29 mins ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa wife's pay plan rejected

36 mins ago | 306 Views

Old Mutual set to delist from ZSE

37 mins ago | 123 Views

ZSE breaches $10 billion

40 mins ago | 71 Views

ZACC boss sued for $200,000

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Mudzuri spill the beans on MDC-T candidates selection

1 hr ago | 943 Views

All road lead to Dotito - Mujuru party

1 hr ago | 645 Views

Plans to transform wives of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into 'Grace Mugabes' blocked by parliament

2 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Businessman shot

2 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Cheating boyfriend assaulted

2 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Child locked in car trunk

2 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Give Mnangagwa admin a chance,' says Zvorwadza

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

On duty cop blows his head with service riffle

2 hrs ago | 1040 Views

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Internal planned 'coup' against Chamisa finally exposed

5 hrs ago | 7867 Views

38 years of independence: Reflections from Zimbabwe's education sector

6 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

6 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

6 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

7 hrs ago | 495 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

7 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

8 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 7771 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

9 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

9 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

9 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

9 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1633 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

9 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

9 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

9 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

9 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

9 hrs ago | 892 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

9 hrs ago | 787 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days