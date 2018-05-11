Old Mutual set to delist from ZSE

News / National

by Staff reporter

OLD Mutual plc plans to delist its shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) on Friday June 29 as part of the group's managed separation aimed at enhancing shareholder value by separating its businesses.The delisting is subject to shareholders' approval.The plan to finalise the managed separation will be done in three phases and would require Old Mutual plc shareholders and United Kingdom (UK) Court approvals."These phases can only be implemented if the requisite approvals, including approval by Old Mutual plc shareholders, are obtained," said Old Mutual Plc in a statement.