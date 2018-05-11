Mnangagwa wife's pay plan rejected

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S parliament has rejected a proposal to pay allowances to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi's spouses on the basis that it was illegal and unsustainable.The development comes as Mary Chiwenga - Vice President Chiwenga's wife - has reportedly won a multi-million dollar contract to manage government's travel arrangements locally and abroad."The spouse of a president shall be entitled to an allowance calculated at fifty per centum of the salary and allowances payable in terms of section two to the president," reads a proposed amendment to the Presidential Salary and Allowances Act, which was tabled before the august house recently.