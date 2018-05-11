Confusion reigns in the MDC Alliance over candidates

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Confusion continues to reign in the MDC Alliance with parties fielding their respective candidates for the same constituency.In Makoni North constituency, the People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti and Multi-Racial Christian Democrats each fielded a candidate for their parties.Biti's party unveiled parliamentary candidates on Tuesday identified Moses Manyengavana's name while Mathius Guchutu led MCD's Sabastian Mubvumbi is already campaigning on the ground.Makoni North has warmed up to Mubvumbi who is considered to be from the area while Manyangavana is considered an import.Candidates selection has been the major hurdle in the Nelson Chamisa led alliance with members within the MDC-T complaining that they have stood with the party for a long time but are being sidelined.Disgruntled MDC-T members claim their party is the only one with figures and others are riding on their back.The main opposition political party itself has been dogged by controversy when it comes to candidate selection which has led to Harare West Member of Parliament to pull out of the primary elections and announce that she is standing as an independent candidate.MP Jessie Majome was being challenged by the 24 year old Joana Mamombe in Harare West but she cries foul claiming her competitor does not meet the set criteria.The party's vice president Elias Mudzuri retorted on the microblogging social network, twitter; "We the MDC-T are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of long serving loyal and committed cadres. "Those with money and connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres. Recipe for infiltration and distabilisation."Mudzuri has previously implored other alliance partners to be more visible in their strongholds."While our MDC Alliance rallies are important, the election winning formula lies in constituency and ward based campaign strategies. Our alliance partners also need to be more visible on the ground to address communities and stakeholders where they are strong.