Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Confusion reigns in the MDC Alliance over candidates

by Byo24News Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Confusion continues to reign in the MDC Alliance with parties fielding their respective candidates for the same constituency.

In Makoni North constituency, the People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti and Multi-Racial Christian Democrats each fielded a candidate for their parties.

Biti's party unveiled parliamentary candidates on Tuesday identified Moses Manyengavana's name while Mathius Guchutu led MCD's Sabastian Mubvumbi is already campaigning on the ground.

Makoni North has warmed up to Mubvumbi who is considered to be from the area while Manyangavana is considered an import.

Candidates selection has been the major hurdle in the Nelson Chamisa led alliance with members within the MDC-T complaining that they have stood with the party for a long time but are being sidelined.

Disgruntled MDC-T members claim their party is the only one with figures and others are riding on their back.

The main opposition political party itself has been dogged by controversy when it comes to candidate selection which has led to Harare West Member of Parliament to pull out of the primary elections and announce that she is standing as an independent candidate.

MP Jessie Majome was being challenged by the 24 year old Joana Mamombe in Harare West but she cries foul claiming her competitor does not meet the set criteria.

The party's vice president Elias Mudzuri retorted on the microblogging social network, twitter; "We the MDC-T are being cruel to ourselves in candidate selection by allowing strangers a free ride at the expense of long serving loyal and committed cadres. "Those with money and connections come through the window displacing poor trusted cadres. Recipe for infiltration and distabilisation."

Mudzuri has previously implored other alliance partners to be more visible in their strongholds.

"While our MDC Alliance rallies are important, the election winning formula lies in constituency and ward based campaign strategies. Our alliance partners also need to be more visible on the ground to address communities and stakeholders where they are strong.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

For sale is pa system

Sofa on sale

Housing consultant's available

Hover board on sale

A neat 3 bedroomed house

Mahatshula stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zvorwadza praises ED 'for new dispensation' - how naïve, mamba with new coat is still deadly

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Give the Zimbabwe economy a chance

35 mins ago | 116 Views

PHOTOS: A reflection of what Bulawayo is today

1 hr ago | 730 Views

Lalchand Rajput appointed cricket national team

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mujuru will leave no stone unturned in Dotito on the 19th of May

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

e.TV defends sex ad

3 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Billiat, Tau fail to penetrate Barca's defense

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Danai Gurira on the cover of Ebony Magazine

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

'God ordained Zanu-PF to remain in power until eternity,' says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'RED FRIDAY OF RAGE' - Teachers' Union

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Eric Knight joins Zanu-PF, ditches Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Maridadi body shames Mupfumi

3 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Misa Zimbabwe writes to ZEC about ZBC's unfair practices

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa wife's pay plan rejected

4 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Old Mutual set to delist from ZSE

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

ZACC boss sued for $200,000

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chinamasa hails UK $100m facility

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mudzuri spills the beans on MDC-T candidates selection

4 hrs ago | 2190 Views

All road lead to Dotito - Mujuru party

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Plans to transform wives of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into 'Grace Mugabes' blocked by parliament

5 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Businessman shot

5 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Cheating boyfriend assaulted

5 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Child locked in car trunk

5 hrs ago | 1829 Views

'Give Mnangagwa admin a chance,' says Zvorwadza

5 hrs ago | 1408 Views

On duty cop blows his head with service riffle

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Internal planned 'coup' against Chamisa finally exposed

8 hrs ago | 10741 Views

38 years of independence: Reflections from Zimbabwe's education sector

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

9 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

9 hrs ago | 6241 Views

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

10 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

10 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

11 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 8634 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

12 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

12 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

12 hrs ago | 3163 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

12 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1730 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

12 hrs ago | 484 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

12 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

12 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

12 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

12 hrs ago | 601 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

12 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

12 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days