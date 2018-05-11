Latest News Editor's Choice


Maridadi body shames Mupfumi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
DANGAMVURA-CHIKANGA Member of Parliament  Isau Mupfumi, was yesterday mocked for his weight in parliament by Mabvuku-Tafara legislator James Maridadi.

Maridadi advised Mupfumi to lose weight while responding to the latter as to why he was not asking a direct question to Minister of Minister of Information Technology and Cyber Security, Supa Mandiwanzira.

The Mabvuku MP had risen with a supplementary question, which seemed to be winding, prompting interjections from Zanu-PF MPs including Mupfumi.

It needed the intervention of the Speaker for Maridadi to complete his question and his parting shot was:

"…in conclusion I wish to say I think Honourable Mupfumi must lose some weight."

When Maridadi was asked to withdraw his statement he said:

"I am really sorry, he doesn't have to lose weight, he can remain fat, thank you."

Contacted to comment, Mupfumi said he took Maridadi's sentiments as an advice not an insult.

"He apologised about what he said but I did not take it as a direct insult on me.

"I think it's just an advice to me to stop eating more and exercise.

"I don't think it was anything personal that just my thinking but Hon Maridadi is the one who really knows what he wanted to imply," he said.

Further asked when the last time he went to gym Hon Mupfumi was remained mum.



Source - hmetro
More on: #Maridadi, #Mupfumi, #Body

Comments

