Eric Knight joins Zanu-PF, ditches Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight is reported to have recently joined Zanu-PF's structures in the United Kingdom

According to NewZimbabwe.com, the ruling party confirmed this week, adding that "don't be surprised to see him deployed publicly soon".

Knight was not forthcoming when approached by reporters but Zanu-PF's UK chairman Nick Mangwana was evidently pleased with the broadcaster's capture.

"I can confirm Cde Eric Knight is now a member of the Zanu-PF and has joined the structures in the UK," said Mangwana.

The broadcaster contested the 2013 elections on an MDC-T ticket and lost his bid for the Mbare parliamentary seat to Zanu-PF's Tendai Savanhu.

At the time, Knight indicated that he would not return to the diaspora, declaring, "Zimbabwe is my home and I will not go back to stay in UK".

He has however since returned to his diaspora base and, apparently, also lost confidence in the opposition.

Source - newzimbabwe

