Lalchand Rajput appointed cricket national team

Zimbabwe Cricket has appointed a new national team coach replacing Heath Streak who was fired following his failure to impress during the team's World Cup qualifiers.

The interim coach, Lalchand Rajput was appointed on Thursday afternoon.

"ZC has named Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe's Interim head coach. The 56 year old former Indian Cricketer is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well respected coach who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007," the local cricket board Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted through their official handle.

In March, ZC fired Streak together with his batting coach Lance Klusener after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the world cup finals following a defeat by United Emirates Arabs.
ZC accused Streak among other things, of racism.

The former Zimbabwe national team player reacted angrily and sued ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani for $1 million over his slanderous statement.

He also demanded that ZC proves beyond reasonable doubt that he is racist.

Source - Byo24News

