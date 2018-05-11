Overloaded kombi kills 4 on the spot

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An overloaded Chiweshe bound Toyota Hiace killed four people on the spot, injuring 16 when the driver George Marisa (27) lost control of the vehicle after a rear tyre burst at the 52 km peg along Harare-Chiweshe highway yesterday (Wednesday).Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Petros Masikati confirmed the fatal accident without saying the number."The accident happened yesterday (Wednesday) but we are still investigating on the fatalities, the vehicle is said to have burst a left rear tyre before losing control, veering off the road and overturning" Masikati confirmed.Eight of the sixteen injured are reportedly in critical condition and were rushed to Concession Hospital.The police allege the accident was due to speeding and excess load hence they appealed for public transporters to desist from speeding and overloading.Preliminary investigations proved that the vehicle was speeding and had excess passengers on board, said Masikati."We are calling for these transporters to take it easy on the roads, avoid excess load and above all these people should also check their vehicles before leaving their pick up points."