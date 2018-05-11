Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Military might decree Mnangagwa's victory in upcoming presidential election'

by Itai Mushekwe/Nancy Mabaya
2 hrs ago | Views
COLOGNE/VANCOUVER - Hardline military securocrats aligned to the ruling Zanu PF party, may reportedly ignore any presidential election outcome that disfavours incumbent caretaker, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and could be ready to decree his victory, as the army was very instrumental in removing former leader, Robert Mugabe, who was on the verge of turning the presidency into a family dynasty last year, Spotlight Zimbabwe reported.

A decree is a style of governance allowing quick, unchallenged creation of law by a single person or group, and is used primarily by autocrats, absolute monarchs and military leaders.
Security sector sources privy to the matter, this week revealed that top hawks not only in the army but government, including Mnangagwa's inner circle are not buying into the idea of a possible opposition victory in the forthcoming presidential polls, as they consider the leadership to be too "greenhorn" and risk placing the country at the mercy of "imperialist forces bent on recolonising Zimbabwe" due to their inexperience in government, and suspicious links to Washington, where MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, visited early this year, and came under fire from Zanu PF, who accused him of lobbying for the retention of U.S economic sanctions against Harare.

Furthermore, the military is also now said to be demanding to have a permanent slot in the country's presidium, and if approved by the ruling party, will see one of the vice presidents position becoming a preserve for a high ranking general, crossing over into politics after serving as army commander. Vice president, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, is the first Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) former commander, to be promoted into the VP's office last December. If the reported military presidium request is met, current ZDF boss, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, is easily in line for the country's vice presidency, once Chiwenga is elevated to president, our sources said.

"The military did not launch Operation Restore Legacy for no reason," said a senior official based at Defence House, which is home to the ministry of defence.

"Yes it was about unseating President Robert Mugabe, who was about to hand over power to his wife, but the bigger picture was for the military to become not just a stakeholder, but stockholder of the political and government process in this country. It is not new, many other countries have military officials serving in influential government positions. This is a new doctrine, which the minister of defence (Chiwenga) has given birth to. The opposition is unlikely to win power nor the coming elections given these new developments. There are hardliners who will not accept an MDC Alliance victory, and are willing to decree our president the winner. Our people do not know, that elections are also a national security issue. So don't be surprised if any unfavourable poll outcome is ignored."

Spotlight Zimbabwe, has also heard that win or lose, Zanu PF under Mnangagwa is already planning and has put final touches to a possible mega coalition government, to end feared civil disorder, strife, protests and looting sprees likely to greet the poll result announcement by August, according to government intelligence gathering.

Our information shows that plans are afoot by Mnangagwa to form the mega government, which will accommodate all the key protagonists from the opposition, such as Chamisa, National People's Party (NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, MDC leader, Thokozani Khupe, Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) president, Nkosana Moyo, among others.

Only Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa, for no clear reasons has been axed from the table of the mooted mega coalition, probably for refusing to work with Mnangagwa last year, and declining to be one of his vice presidents, we are told.

This publication has it on good authority that proponents of the mega government, are throwing the idea of introducing an additional vice president from the opposition to the mooted administration, a prime minister, and three deputy prime ministers.

The country had it's first experiment with a coalition administration during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era, that was formed on 13 February 2009 following the inaugurations of the late Morgan Tsvangirai as Prime Minister and Thokozani Khupe and Arthur Mutambara as Deputy Prime Ministers.

"Government is in panic mood because of the threat and risk of countrywide protests, once the presidential election results come out, all in full glare of international election observers, monitors and media," said a former minister who declined to be named, because of his new position in the current administration.

"From what I know pre-emptive measures have been put in place, and should things escalate and run out of control, a state of emergence can be declared, and the possible lock down of major cities and towns under government curfew."

Zimbabweans staged riots triggered by a wave of price escalations and extortionate taxes in 1998. At least 10 people were killed during the demonstrations which saw the army deploying tanks on the streets.

Observers fear that come elections Harare, might turn out to be Rio de Janeiro, which in Februray this year was put under military charge, after Brazilian president Michel Temer, signed a decree for the intervention, following a rise in street crime and drug gang violence.



The military stands accused by critics for taking over control of most civilian structures of government, and that all the country's decisions are made by the security establishment, at its KGVI Barracks headquarters now renamned Josiah Tongogara Barracks. Only last month National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, reinforced the allegation.

"There is a contribution that I want to make, which I think is very fundamental," said Mawarire during a political debate in the capital.

"The arrogance that Mutsvangwa (President Mnangagwa's special advisor) is displaying shows something which is very fundamental, and he gave it out when he addressed some intellectuals at Sapes. He told all of us including diplomats that, decisions in this country are made at KGVI. Whether they are political, electoral, economic, they are made at KGVI.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - spotlight

Comments

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

Kids tracksuits on sale

Cheap priced to go plot

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Professional cylinder mower with robin subaru engine ey 15-13

6 tonne truck for hire

X trail on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

15 mins ago | 68 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

23 mins ago | 66 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

23 mins ago | 173 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 134 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

25 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

26 mins ago | 150 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

27 mins ago | 75 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

27 mins ago | 85 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

29 mins ago | 165 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

31 mins ago | 55 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1358 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 637 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1001 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 271 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 124 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days