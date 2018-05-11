Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa praises Archbishop Mwazha

by Staff rpeorter
MINISTER of State for Manicaland Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa made time for the African Apostolic Church gathering in Mapembe Village last weekend where she praised its leader Archbishop Paul Ernest Mwazha as an iconic figure.

More than 13 000 African Apostolic Church members converged at Mapembe Tabernacle for this year's edition of the church's annual pilgrimage.

Mutsvangwa told the gathering that the Government of Zimbabwe values the freedom of worship as enshrined in the country's constitution.

She said she was happy to have had the opportunity to grace the African Apostolic Church gathering let alone meet the denominations' iconic leader.

Mutsvangwa pledged to intervene to find a lasting solution to electricity and water challenges at the Mapembe Tabernacle.

"I am really excited to be here. I had to rush from South Africa upon being instructed by my superior President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend this gathering. I feel greatly honoured to have been able to be here and also meet your iconic leader Archbishop Mwazha.

"He is a man of standards who is truly at the service of the Lord. I cannot describe the feeling I have just for being able to meet Archbishop Mwazha.

"I really want to urge you to continue with the good works that you are carrying out as a church and we also guarantee Government support to your initiatives.

"I have heard some of the challenges that you are facing as a church and as the representative of the First Citizen in this province, I will certainly look into ways of solving electricity and water challenges at the Mapembe Tabernacle," she said.

With over three million ardent followers on the continent and beyond, Archbishop Mwazha of the African Apostolic Church, is turning 100 this year.

At Mapembe Tabernacle, several touching testimonies of how God, through Archbishop Mwazha, delivered congregants from different ailments and misfortunes were made.

Source - manicapost

Most Popular In 7 Days