Village chiefs demand Zanu-PF election rerun

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Two Guruve chiefs Bepura and Chipuriro are reported to have demanded a rerun in ZANU-PF Guruve primary elections after accusing the winner Patric Dutiro of rigging.Despite the call by the government for chiefs to be non-partisan Bepura and Chipuriro are believed to have been bribed by Wilbert Mubaiwa who was removed from the ballot papers on the final day of primaries basing on his nomadic party actions.Party leaders who include Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement retired air force commander Perence Shiri, provincial party chairman Kazembe Kazembe and ZANU PF legislator for Bindura North Kenneth Musanhi.The meeting was held at the District Administrator's offices in Guruve for more than four hours under closed doors and journalists were barred from entering.All aspiring candidates were in attendances that include Wilbert Mubaiwa, Chris Magomo and Patric Dutiro the winner for Guruve North.Guruve North aspiring candidates were also in attendances who are brigadier-General Walter Kanhanga (retired) and Girovha Dzepasi.However, in a shameful act Chief Chipuriro was ordered to tell the gathering that the results that were obtained in the primaries would stand and no rerun was to be hold.Contacted for comment Kazembe said they resolved the matter and have unanimously agreed that the winning candidates will stand and the losing candidates will support them."We are still a solid ZANU PF hence we have agreed that those who lost will throw their weight on the winning candidates in the looming elections," he said.