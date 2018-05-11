Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsikamutanda impregnates two teens

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A witch-hunter who was conducting a cleansing ceremony in Phoro Village, Lupane allegedly impregnated two teenage girls.

The witch-hunter also known as a tsikamutanda, Rebuen Musarurwa (35) who is originally from Gokwe was offered accommodation by a community member Norman Zikhali in March this year.

Sadly Musarurwa betrayed the trust as he impregnated Zikhali's daughter aged 16 and another from the same village aged 17.

It is said Musarurwa would lure the teenage girls with money for lunch at school and sweet-talk them for a sex session.

However, his sexual sessions with the teenage girls backfired after the 16-year-old reportedly fell pregnant and confronted Musarurwa a fortnight ago.

It is said at first Musarurwa tried to deny but the teenage girl had proof as she showed him text messages acknowledging that they had a wonderful sex session. It seems that turned Musarurwa weak, leading him to admit.

As if that was not enough the 17-year-old confronted him as well saying she was pregnant. It is said Musarurwa tried strenuously to bribe the parents of the pregnant girls so that he could evade arrest.

Zikhali and the parent of the 17-year-old girl, however, would not budge as they reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Musarurwa appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku facing sexual abuse charges. He was remanded in custody to  29 May.

Source - bmetro

