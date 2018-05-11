Latest News Editor's Choice


Parent nicks teacher's tablet

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A PARENT in Bulawayo was arrested for allegedly stealing a tablet gadget from her child's teacher after getting into class to drop her.

Rejoice Muyuni (28) of Old Magwegwe suburb searched the teacher, Virginia Sibanda's (pictured above) handbag after finding it on top of the table while the Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher was away.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Friday at Magwegwe Primary School.

Bulawayo Metropolitan police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the case of theft.

"I can confirm we arrested a woman for allegedly searching and stealing a Mobicell tablet from a handbag that belonged to her child's teacher. Investigations led to her arrest and the stolen gadget was recovered," she said.

A source that preferred anonymity said Muyuni committed the crime after entering the classroom to drop off her child.

"Upon not finding the teacher in class, she instructed her child to take her seat before she headed to the teacher's handbag. She searched it in full view of other kids and took away the tablet and left.

"When the teacher returned and searched for her phone, pupils told her that (****)'s mother had taken it. Sibanda informed her colleagues and the matter was reported to police. Muyuni was searched, tablet found and she was arrested.

Muyuni appeared in court on Monday before magistrate Lungile Ncube.

She was charged with theft and was sentenced to $100 fine (or 90 days imprisonment).

When B-Metro caught up with Ms Muyuni, she said some evil spirits drove her into stealing.

She said she did not know what got into her but she heard some voice telling her to open the bag and steal whatever she would find.

Source - bmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days