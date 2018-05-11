Binge ends in tragedy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A beer binge by two friends ended in tragedy after one of them was fatally struck with an iron bar on the head following a dispute.Farai Gogwe (34) of Manokore Farm allegedly struck Edward Mhaka (24) of Montdor with an iron bar once on the head before fleeing from the scene.The incident, which has become talk of the town, occurred at Bravo Business Centre in Shurugwi on Saturday.Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident."Police in Midlands are investigating a case of murder where a 24-year-old man died after he was struck on the head with an iron bar. The suspect is assisting police with investigations, he will appear in court soon," she said.Sources close to the investigations said on the fateful day, Mhaka and his friend Sam Maganda (26) were drinking beer at Bravo Business Centre when they got drunk and started hurling insults at everyone they came across."At 8pm, the two proceeded to Gogwe tuck-shop where the accused person was seated in the kitchen eating sadza with his in-law Makomborero Chitavati (18)."Mhaka flashed the accused person on the face with a torch and that did not go down well with Gogwe. Mhaka and Maganda insulted Gogwe and a heated argument ensued," said the source.The source said the duo took glowing logs from the fire place and struck the accused person several times all over the body before leaving."They drew logs from the fire and ganged up on Gogwe until he fell down. After assaulting him, they fled from the scene. Gogwe later woke up, armed himself with an iron bar and followed them."He caught up with Mhaka and struck him once on the head with an iron bar. Mhaka fell to the ground unconscious while Maganda and Gogwe fled from the scene holding his iron bar," said the source.The now deceased was ferried to Shurugwi District Hospital where he died on admission and his body is awaiting post-mortem at Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary.Ass Insp Mukwende appealed to the public to desist from using violence to solve disputes."Once again the police are appealing to members of the public to solve their disputes or differences amicably by engaging a third party," she said.