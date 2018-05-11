Latest News Editor's Choice


Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A dead infant was found in Cowdray Park after its mother gave birth to it and quickly disposed it.

The infant that is believed had been dead for days had reportedly changed colour to green when it was discovered just after the flyover by Cowdray Park residents.

Nompilo Ncube, a resident who said she was present when the infant was found narrated what she saw.

"I went outside my yard to sweep and I was stunned by what I saw — an infant which I assume the dogs pulled out from the close-by dirt straight to an open area where everyone would see it," said Ncube.

The resident went on to describe the state the dead infant was in when they found it.

"The tiny poor thing was wrapped in plastics, it was two plastics and it seemed as if it had been dead for days. One thing though is that as residents we suspect the mother of the infant lives among us and we will not rest until we help the police find her," said Ncube.

A few elderly residents are said to have come together to try to investigate who the mother could be among them.

"We are willing to help anyhow, it is painful how a woman can be patient for nine months only to dispose the baby to die in the cold soon after it's born. At least she could have left the infant at an orphanage or a door step of a neighbour rather than in the cold with no blanket.

This is wickedness," said Ruvimbo Shuro, a resident.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

"It is true that the infant was found dead, yes. We are still investigating and we haven't found the mother and if anyone has any information which might help with our investigation please come forward and report to the police," said Simango.

"I am not aware of the residents who have made it their mission to help solve the case but like I said, any information would be helpful relating to the case," added Simango.

Source - bmetro
Source - bmetro

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days