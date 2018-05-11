Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man beats up wife for failing to say 'thank you' after sex

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
IMAGINE getting beaten for failing to say "thank you" after sex!

Wonder no more, a man from Gokwe would reportedly run berserk and assault his wife whenever she failed to thank him every time they had sex.

While beating her, he would be accusing her of being ungrateful by failing to acknowledge and appreciate his bedmatics or the extra effort he would have apparently put during love making. This emerged before Chief Nemangwe's traditional court where Tichaona Moyo was being accused by his wife Alleta Chipangu of sexually abusing her. Although Chief Nemangwe whose jurisdiction Moyo's area falls under was not available for comment, a source who claims to have intimate details of the incident, said Moyo told the gathering that being thanked after sex was an expression of gratitude and acknowledgment that he was good in bed.

He said he wanted to be thanked since his wife was always regretting why she married him while accusing him of being sexually impotent adding that being thanked after sex was testimony that he was satisfying her. Chipangu said her husband would also abuse her in various ways, including forcing her to suck his manhood.

She said sometimes she refused to thank her husband after sex as she found it awkward.

Said the source: "She said she found that weird as it makes it seem transactional. She further said it also makes it sound like it's something she has done for him, and not something she has done because she wanted to."

In defence Moyo said being thanked after love making was magic that works wonders on his level of intimacy.

Moyo reportedly told the court that the words "thank you" boost his confidence, and make him keep coming back for more rounds.

"Men like to know they are appreciated. Even in bed. To me, being thanked after sex is just a sign that I'm good in bed. I love my wife and I appreciate her a lot, that is why I also want her to appreciate me by saying 'thank you' after sex," Moyo was quoted as having said.

He reportedly maintained that he really wanted his wife to show him that he was good in bed as he always put extra effort during sex.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Wife, #Sex, #Bash

Comments

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Housing consultant's available

Waist trimming belts on sale

Solar charge controller for sale

Mahatshula stand forsale

For hire is a truck

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Sofa on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

14 mins ago | 23 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

15 mins ago | 59 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 41 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

16 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

17 mins ago | 52 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

19 mins ago | 40 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

21 mins ago | 100 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

22 mins ago | 45 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1269 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 926 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 259 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 55 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 117 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 200 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 128 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 259 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days