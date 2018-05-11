Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A seemingly troubled woman told a magistrate sitting at the Bulawayo Civil Court how she was grappling with sexual overtures from her husband's nephew who was constantly demanding to be intimate with her.

An upset Maggie Masuku claimed she was being tormented by her husband's nephew Alfred Chikwesere who was continually pestering her for sex.

She said she started experiencing the challenge when her husband went to South Africa adding that Chikwesere was quite demanding and daring as he pesters her daily.

Masuku said her messages to him are loud and clear that he must stop pestering her for sex since she is not sex-starved despite the fact that her husband is away.

But that blunt rejection still hasn't put Chikwesere off, prompting Masuku to seek a protection order against him.

"Alfred Chikwesere is my husband's nephew. Whenever my husband is away he makes sexual advances towards me, even if I refuse he keeps on pestering me. I fear that he might end up raping me since my husband is based in South Africa and I stay alone.

"Whenever I turn him down he becomes violent and at one time he threatened to assault me," narrated Masuku.

She begged the court to grant an order that stops Chikwesere from stalking her for sex saying it was a sign of disrespect.

"I want the court to stop him from pestering me for sex and coming to my house without my permission. At one time he tried to seduce me by caressing me but I pushed him away.

"It really gets me down and I just don't know how much longer I can put up with his behaviour," added a troubled Masuku.

Chikwesere who is employed by Home Guard Security Company failed to defend himself leading the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya to grant an order which stops him from making any sexual advances towards Masuku.

He was also ordered not to visit her place without her consent.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

15 mins ago | 59 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

17 mins ago | 52 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

19 mins ago | 40 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

21 mins ago | 98 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

22 mins ago | 45 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1268 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 258 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 55 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 117 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 200 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 128 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days