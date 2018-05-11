Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VILLAGERS from Mbungu area in Gokwe are reportedly having sleepless nights as there is an elderly couple in the habit of moving in their homesteads undressed during the night.

The couple has reportedly been caught twice, but they have dismissed rumours that they practice witchcraft as they claim they will be digging for herbs.

Joseph Magwenzi and his wife Joyce Mlambo have become the talk of the village following their unpopular night business.

One of the villagers Pride Chishaya said: "The elderly couple was caught undressed at Mahlaba's homestead at around 2am.

"When he asked them what they were doing at his homestead they told him they had been led by ancestors to come and show him a herb at his homestead to cure his child who had been bedridden for a couple of years.

"We suspect they used juju on Mahlaba as he believed their story and even when villagers advised him to report the matter to the Chief, he claimed they had solved it amicably."

It is reported that surprisingly Mahlaba's child never got healed.

The couple was also caught by another villager undressed at their homestead and they paid him two beasts after claiming that they were digging herbs at his homestead.

When Magwenzi was contacted for comment, he revealed that he was not happy with the rumours as it was tarnishing his image.

"People talk things which they do not know. I am not happy about that as it is tarnishing my image.

"I am a healer and ancestors wake me up when sleeping leading me to different places to get herbs.

"At times the herbs will be near homesteads and people never understand. But the good thing is that those who saw me at their homesteads we talked and solved the issue," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Housing consultant's available

Citrus village town houses

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale

Bmw 316 on sale

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

12 mins ago | 31 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

18 mins ago | 76 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

19 mins ago | 35 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1218 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 888 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 54 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 197 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 125 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 77 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days