Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

News / National

by Staff reporter

VILLAGERS from Mbungu area in Gokwe are reportedly having sleepless nights as there is an elderly couple in the habit of moving in their homesteads undressed during the night.The couple has reportedly been caught twice, but they have dismissed rumours that they practice witchcraft as they claim they will be digging for herbs.Joseph Magwenzi and his wife Joyce Mlambo have become the talk of the village following their unpopular night business.One of the villagers Pride Chishaya said: "The elderly couple was caught undressed at Mahlaba's homestead at around 2am."When he asked them what they were doing at his homestead they told him they had been led by ancestors to come and show him a herb at his homestead to cure his child who had been bedridden for a couple of years."We suspect they used juju on Mahlaba as he believed their story and even when villagers advised him to report the matter to the Chief, he claimed they had solved it amicably."It is reported that surprisingly Mahlaba's child never got healed.The couple was also caught by another villager undressed at their homestead and they paid him two beasts after claiming that they were digging herbs at his homestead.When Magwenzi was contacted for comment, he revealed that he was not happy with the rumours as it was tarnishing his image."People talk things which they do not know. I am not happy about that as it is tarnishing my image."I am a healer and ancestors wake me up when sleeping leading me to different places to get herbs."At times the herbs will be near homesteads and people never understand. But the good thing is that those who saw me at their homesteads we talked and solved the issue," he said.