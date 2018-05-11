Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has within a few months of his inauguration turned around the economic fortunes of the country showing his commitment to transform the lives of Zimbabweans, Zanu-PF Politburo member Cain Mathema has said.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial coordinating committee meeting on Wednesday, Mathema said the President has within a short period of time attracted massive investment into the country, completed long unfinished projects while establishing new ones.

Mathema said such developments should be explained to the people as Zanu-PF rolls out its campaign ahead of the national elections.

"Wherever we go let us tell the people what the President is doing for the people. You must know what the Government is doing for the people so that you tell the people what the President is doing for them and for the development of their areas," he said.

Mathema cited among other projects, the new railway line linking Hwange to Harare through Binga and Gokwe, the recently opened Lupane passport office, a new suburb in Tsholotsho that was created for villagers who were affected by floods.

He also mentioned the $740 million mining deal in Lupane, a coal mine to be established in Binga and the $1,4 billlion Kamativi Mine reopening deal as some of the projects that President Mnangagwa has initiated towards the development of the economy.

Mathema said the President had told him that he would commission the Tsholotsho houses and ensure construction of the Matabeleland North provincial hospital starts this year.

"If you look at the $11 billion investment that the President has attracted, most of it is for Matabeleland North. If you are a leader in the party and don't know what the Government is doing then leave your position. Go to the people, door to door and explain to them what their Government is doing for them," he said.

Addressing the same meeting, the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo called on members to desist from spreading falsehoods that that there was imposition of candidates in the province.

He called on members, including those who lost in the primaries, to focus their energies on campaigning for the party ahead of national elections.

"There is no winner or loser. We are all Zanu-PF under the leadership of President Mnangagwa," he said.

"Let us go out there and campaign for President Mnangagwa and all those candidates that won in the primary elections," said Moyo.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mathema, #Job

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Housing consultant's available

Citrus village town houses

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale

Bmw 316 on sale

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

12 mins ago | 33 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

18 mins ago | 78 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

19 mins ago | 38 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1226 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 889 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 54 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 197 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 125 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 257 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 79 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days