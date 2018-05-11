Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESA to cut off businesses

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
BUSINESSES, including miners and manufacturers, who owe money for electricity risk being cut off by Zimbabwe's power distributor after the lapse of a six months grace period to settle their bills.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, is struggling to recover about $1 billion owed by companies, farmers and households who are on post-paid meters and had given them six months to pay or make a payment plan.

"In the interest of service provision, the power utility is now implementing its credit control measures to defaulters that did not make an effort to clear their debts or engage the power utility for payment plan by 31 March 31, 2018," said ZETDC in a statement.

Meanwhile, Zesa Holdings said it has recovered nearly $1 million from consumers who tampered with meters to avoid paying in a blitz targeted at curbing illegal power consumption.

The amount also include the cost of replacing vandalised property such as transformers. Zesa said a total of 267 cases of theft of electricity and vandalism of property were verified in 2017, but analysts believe these could be much more.

"This has prejudiced the organisation of its much-needed financial resources to adequately and efficiently service its consumers," Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira said.

He said the harvesting of copper conductors and replacing them with aluminium had scaled down the scourge of theft and vandalism. There was a decrease in crime rate during the year 2017 as compared to 2016 and the value of loss was lower for 2017.

The vandals largely targeted overhead copper conductors and transformer oil. In 2016, the power utility recovered property valued at $900 000. Zesa is member of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) where joint efforts are being put in place to counter theft and vandalism in the region. SAPP recommended that power utilities establish Network Equipment Crime Committees to curb theft and vandalism.

It was also recommended that power utilities establish the controlled disposal of non-ferrous metal and transformer oil, branding of all new equipment as well as enhancing Partnership Policing and Industry Coordination and Cross Border Operations.

Locally, the power utility is working with the National Railways of Zimbabwe, municipalities, TelOne and CAFCA. It has since been proposed that the trade in copper be banned as the only producer, Mhangura Copper Mines, closed in 1999. As such, the contraband that is in the system is being mined from the networks of utilities.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

1''x4'' belt sander

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Hover board on sale

Cheap priced to go plot

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

Citrus village town houses

Solar charge controller for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

24 mins ago | 153 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

31 mins ago | 112 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

32 mins ago | 303 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 199 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

34 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

34 mins ago | 263 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

35 mins ago | 111 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

36 mins ago | 117 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

36 mins ago | 49 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

38 mins ago | 234 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

39 mins ago | 69 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1443 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 673 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 294 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days