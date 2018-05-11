Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF party members in Masvingo have been urged to respect traditional leaders and the role they play in communities as the custodians of the country's cultural norms and values.

Provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira said traditional leaders played a crucial role in making sure there was peace and harmony within rural communities where there majority of people live.

He was addressing Zanu-PF members during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Victoria Primary School in Masvingo on Saturday.

Chadzamira urged ruling party young cadres to respect their elders.

"As Zanu-PF, we respect our traditional leaders who are very important people within the communities that we live by virtue of them being the custodians of our cultural values and norms which form the backbone of a stable nation," said Chadzamira.

"We must give enough respect to these (traditional) leaders because of the critical role they play in our society.

"However, it is disturbing to note that in some cases the level of respect that we give our traditional leaders is not of expected level, which creates a wrong impression about the place of traditional leaders within our society," he said.

Chadzamira urged ruling party youths to be exemplary and disciplined while continuing to toe the party line.

"The revolutionary party has always been preaching strong messages to the young generation on the importance of respecting their elders.

"Furthermore, youths should make wise choices at all levels in order to avoid regrettable decisions in the future."

The Zanu-PF Masvingo chair warned youths against drug abuse and said they should instead focus on exploiting opportunities that economically transform their lives.

He assured ruling party members that Zanu-PF would continue to come up with programmes that engender socio-economic development in rural areas.

He said the recently unveiled manifesto of the revolutionary party was testament to how the party prioritises development in rural communities.

Chadzamira hailed the Zanu-PF Government for the ongoing drive to develop irrigation schemes countrywide through exploiting idle water bodies, which he said showed that the ruling party was people-oriented.

The Zanu-PF chair blasted other local opposition parties such as the MDC-T, which he said was a "fantasy" political grouping whose policies were far divorced from the wishes and aspirations of the common people.

He called for unity within Zanu-PF in Masvingo, saying the major task confronting the ruling party was to campaign vigorously and ensure a landslide victory for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Housing consultant's available

Citrus village town houses

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale

Bmw 316 on sale

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

12 mins ago | 31 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

15 mins ago | 29 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

17 mins ago | 74 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

19 mins ago | 35 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1218 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 54 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 197 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 125 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 257 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 77 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days