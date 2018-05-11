Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 16-year-old boy from Murape Village, Seke, will receive four strokes of the cane for bedding and impregnating a minor.

The teenager, who was facing charges of engaging in sex with a young person, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso but was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Mudzongachiso ordered the teenager to receive four strokes of the cane that would be administered by a prison officer and was warned to desist from such behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that sometime in November last year, the girl who is aged 15 fell in love with the boy and the two had consensual sex in a bush.

However, the court heard that the two separated afterwards and rumours of her pregnancy started spreading at school in January this year.

She was then interrogated by the senior teacher at her school but denied the rumours.

The teacher advised her parents to take her to hospital for medical examination and it was discovered that she was pregnant.

She revealed what had happened and the matter was reported to the police leading to the boy's arrest.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Sex, #Minor, #Strokes

Comments

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Bmw 316 on sale

Sofa on sale

Plots forsale

Luveve acre for sale

Kids tracksuits on sale

For hire is a truck

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

22 mins ago | 130 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

29 mins ago | 99 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

30 mins ago | 274 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 183 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

32 mins ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

32 mins ago | 237 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

33 mins ago | 101 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

34 mins ago | 107 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

34 mins ago | 45 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

36 mins ago | 214 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

37 mins ago | 63 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1428 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 659 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1053 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 288 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 110 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 94 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days