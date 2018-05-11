Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF winning and losing candidates in Manicaland Province have been urged to work together to secure a resounding victory for the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

They were also advised that the province was now in an election mood and it was necessary to work together to ensure Zanu-PF wins resoundingly.

The call was made by Minister of State for Manicaland Province Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing an extraordinary Zanu-PF provincial coordinating committee meeting in Mutare on Tuesday.

The PCC meeting sought to formally introduce winning candidates in the primary elections.

"I appeal for unity of purpose as we go through the crucial two months to follow," she said.

"In Manicaland, let us show that at the end of it all we took the bigger chunk of fighting during the liberation of this country. Let us demonstrate it by uniting to win the forthcoming elections. Let us find out what is affecting people in their homes. Let there be no winning candidate who denigrates those who lost during the primary elections. This is because we need each other because that person has other people behind him or her. This is a game of numbers. What is important is to remain within the party's principles and guidelines," she said.

Mutsvangwa said party members should not fooled by MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa's childish politics.

"There are people who are following him. We have a huge task to convince those people that there is a party with people at heart. Let us all pull up our sleeves and unite to win elections," she said.

Provincial chairman Mike Madiro also urged party cadres to be tolerant of each other for the good of Zanu-PF.

"I know there were a lot of in-house fighting and let me hasten to say that phase has already passed," he said.

"I would like to urge you to be tolerant and accommodate those who lost during the primary elections. We should also desist from bad-mouthing each other so that those who lost feel like they are not wanted. Remember, we also need votes of those who failed to make it," he said.

He said Zanu-PF members should follow the revolutionary party's protocol and desist from relying on social media.

"We do not encourage people to rely on information they get on social media or from the Press. We get our information through the party systems," he said.

Provincial political commissar Gift Kagweda said there would be meetings to inform people about the campaign strategies.

Source - the herald

