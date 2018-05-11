MDC-T in limbo over primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T in Manicaland has failed to reach a consensus on candidates to represent it in the forthcoming harmonised elections, a senior official has said.The opposition party is now waiting for its national executive to announce dates for primary elections.Mutare Central constituency legislator Mr Innocent Gonese told The Herald that they were waiting for the party's national executive to complete work on the electoral college for them to go for primary elections.MDC-T is currently torn apart by deep-seated internal squabbles, which have seen some of its members deciding to stand in the elections as independent candidates.Some members from the party accuse its leadership of imposing candidates in some constituencies, a situation that Mr Gonese tried to distance himself from.Mr Gonese said he was ready for the primary elections, which he believes will be held under the guidelines of his party's 2014 congress re- solutions.He also believes all party members are being involved in preparing the electoral college.