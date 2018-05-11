Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA to re-open Beitbridge hotel

by Staff rpeorter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has identified a new company that will re-open its $39 million hotel in Beitbridge by July this year after it closed the facility in May 2016.

The 136-room state-of-the-art facility was formerly leased by the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) who shut it down following two years of successive losses.

Sources close to the deal said the hotel re-opening will initially provide accommodation, a casino, tertiary institution and serviced apartments. NSSA acting general manager, Mr Emerson Mungwariri, confirmed the development but said it was premature to release the name of the new company.

"The authority has reached an agreement with a potential partner subject to final commercial arrangements for a mixed use operation at the property. The agreement has not been finalised yet," he said.

"We cannot release the name of the new company understanding the public interest, but sensitive to commercial arrangements. However, the players are a mix of local experts with current operations and an international partner looking to expand their brand on the African continent.

"You will note that we did embark on a public tender in July 2016 and the bidder responded to that tender and currently the lease period is under negotiation and will be subject to performance on any renewal period."

Mr Mungwariri said rentals at the property will be at commercial rates to ensure sustained returns to the investment. He said the infrastructure was in good condition but needed some touchups before the re-commissioning. The investment was made to be an ongoing generator of revenue and to contribute to the tourism potential of Beitbridge Town.

"We expect dividends to go beyond market rentals and to include foreign currency generation, employment creation and supply chain opportunities for suppliers in the Beitbridge area," he said.

The then Rainbow Beitbridge Hotel was closed in the same year with the African Sun Beitbridge Express Hotel in 2016 due to an accrued loss of $507 910 between 2014 and 2015. It is understood that the RTG board of directors decided to pull out citing depressed occupancies, low margins as well as high operating costs. However, it could not be readily established how much the organisation was paying to NSSA in rentals annually. The hotel is one of the 14 accommodation facilities in the border town.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NSSA, #Hotel, #Beitbridge

Comments

Plots forsale

A neat 3 bedroomed house

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Benz on sale

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

20 mins ago | 113 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

27 mins ago | 93 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

28 mins ago | 242 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 170 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

30 mins ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

30 mins ago | 209 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

31 mins ago | 92 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

32 mins ago | 103 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

34 mins ago | 199 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

35 mins ago | 61 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1408 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 653 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1039 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 280 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 92 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days