Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
A SUSPECTED serial killer and robber from Gweru who teamed up with two accomplices and allegedly murdered a taxi driver in Bulawayo and a shop-owner in Inyathi before stealing their property worth more than $6 000 has appeared in court.

Freddy Dube (40) was arrested last Friday after a high speed chase with police.

A court heard that Dube, Thinkwell Moyo, who is at large and Never Mpofu, who is already on remand, allegedly fatally axed Tinashe Hunyenyiwa on the head and left his hands tied with a piece of wire in March.

Dube was not asked to plead to two counts of murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova during a bed- side court session held at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The magistrate remanded him to May 30. He ordered Dube to be examined by psychiatrists.

Mr Matova said from information obtained from nurses, Dube seemed normal though he could not immediately speak.

The court heard that the trio also allegedly attacked Andile Ncube in Inyathi and robbed him of property worth $2 900.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said on April 17, the three cut open Ncube's tent which covered the front part of the building and entered his shop.

"They assaulted Ncube several times on the head killing him instantly. They took away his Samsung laptop, a Huawei cellphone, Mobicell cherry tablet, $31, blankets and clothes. They drove away in his Honda Fit leaving his lifeless body soaked in blood," he said.

"Ncube was discovered the following morning, half dressed with deep cuts on the head."

The trio allegedly drove away in their victim's vehicle.

Mr Ndlovu said the three allegedly murdered Hunyenyiwa on March 23 and left his body in a bushy area in Killarney suburb.

He said they hired Hunyenyiwa in his Silver Honda fit from Gijima Night Club along Fife Street and 5th Avenue, going to Emhlangeni suburb.

"Along the way they diverted the car to Killarney suburb where they attacked Hunyenyiwa with axes and knives killing him instantly. They took away his two cellphones, money and drove away in his car. The property stolen was valued at $3 100," Mr Ndlovu said.
Mpofu was arrested last month and will appear in court on May 30 for routine remand.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Robber, #Court, #Serial

Comments

Plots forsale

A neat 3 bedroomed house

6 acre plot and business center for sale in woodville in bulawayo.

Dell latitude e4310 laptop on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Hisense smart tv, 55inch with wifi

Benz on sale

Looking for a house to rent in low densities


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

19 mins ago | 104 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

27 mins ago | 226 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 164 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

29 mins ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

30 mins ago | 200 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

31 mins ago | 89 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

31 mins ago | 97 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

33 mins ago | 197 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

34 mins ago | 59 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1402 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1033 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 278 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 58 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 92 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days