Inmates fail to show up in court after prison truck breaks down

News / National

by Staff reporter

INMATES from Bulawayo have failed to show-up in court since last week following the breakdown of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) truck.The grounded truck is allegedly being attended to by mechanics. ZPCS Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Banda yesterday said the breaking down of prison trucks was a nationwide problem, but they were working tirelessly to rectify it. She said the prison trucks were not ordinary trucks hence they needed more attention."It is a nationwide problem that has affected the prison trucks, but in some areas the trucks have been fixed and inmates are being taken to court. We bought new tyres for the truck, though it is still having minor mechanical problems," she said."We need to get the necessary resources and funding for the trucks. I think the situation will be back to normal by next week."Since last Friday, magistrates at Tredgold and Western Commonage courts have been further remanding prisoners on remand in absentia and only dealing with matters of suspects out of custody.