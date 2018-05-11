Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has challenged political parties participating in this year's general elections to campaign peacefully to ensure free, fair and credible polls.

Addressing a 2018 harmonised elections peace symposium at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday, Mohadi said citizens should demonstrate to the world that the country has come of age.


"Our electoral laws offer equal conditions and opportunities for citizens to have access to polling stations and to vote and so every citizen should help us uphold these laws," he said.

Mohadi said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was mandated to undertake voter education and other related processes to safeguard the vote.

"Voter education mitigates the risk of violence by educating the electorate on democratic procedures and responsibilities, thereby empowering vulnerable communities, and enhancing the legitimacy and transparency of the voting process."

Mohadi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new administration had ushered in freedom of expression, association and assembly to enable various parties to campaign freely.
"Regrettably, it is at these campaigns that inciting messages and hate speech can be relayed and trigger violent acts which destabilise our communities. Such should be avoided," he said.

"Let us all use our preventive diplomacy, persuasion and alert potential conflict brewers about the consequences of incitement."

Mohadi also challenged the media to avoid propagating hate speech.

"Therefore, the media should avoid inflammatory language that steers conflicts at all costs. Our local media should at no cost be overshadowed by foreign media," he said.

The symposium, which was organised by the UZ's English department in conjunction with the Election Resources Centre, brought together researchers, civic groups, students, security officials, traditional leaders, journalists, diplomats, government officials among others with a view to share ideas about the forthcoming elections.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

For hire is a truck

X trail on sale

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Manningdale stands 1 acre

House for sale

1''x4'' belt sander

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

Couples getaway


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

19 mins ago | 103 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

27 mins ago | 226 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 164 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

29 mins ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

30 mins ago | 200 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

30 mins ago | 89 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

31 mins ago | 97 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

33 mins ago | 195 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

34 mins ago | 58 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1399 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 652 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 1031 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 278 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

2 hrs ago | 92 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days