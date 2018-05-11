Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLITICAL parties participating in this year's general elections might be forced to sign a "peace pledge" in the presence of respected African personalities as a measure to "disinfect" Zimbabwe's poisoned political playfield, NewsDay reported.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora told NewsDay yesterday that parties represented in Parliament recently met and agreed on a raft of proposals to ease political tension and eradicate violence in the run-up to the elections.

The meeting was jointly convened by the Zimbabwe Institute and former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Anan's Foundation.

"We also proposed that parties should join hands in popularizing the political code of conduct that is now part of our electoral law. There is also a proposal for parties to sign a peace pledge and to give gravitas to this, it was agreed that we must invite eminent African personalities to the signing ceremony," Mwonzora said.
"We proposed Anan, former Tanzanian leader Benjamin Mkapa and former Nigerian military strongman Abdulsalami Abubakar."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Zanu PF representative and the party's legal secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana accused Mwonzora of jumping the gun.

"He indicated to us that the MDC-T had fresh demands they would want to table and we asked them to put everything in writing within 10 days. They are yet to do so. We are not even sure yet what kind of demands they have," Mangwana said.

He said the meeting was an exchange programme with three parties from Tanzania, led by the nationalist Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

"The meeting had nothing to do with Zimbabwe and we never discussed local issues, but compared notes with our counterparts from Tanzania sharing experiences," he said.
Mwonzora said their other demands centred on electoral reforms.

"We met and there were issues around electoral reforms. The MDC-T raised six issues that we want addressed before the elections. We will be handing over a comprehensive document on these to our counterparts in Zanu PF and the government," he said.

"There is the issue that we must be allowed to audit the voters' roll, the contentious issue on the identity of the company contracted to print the ballots, Zec militarisation and the militarisation of the electoral process."

The MDC-T, according to Mwonzora, also wants international bodies like Sadc, the African Union and the UN to be "the guarantors of this election as well as allow the Diaspora vote".

"These are the issues we flagged at the meeting. Zanu PF requested for time to consult and we agreed to meet again in 10 days. Zimbabwe already has diaspora vote because government workers across the world in our embassies actually vote and that facility must be extended to non-State workers," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC-T, #Zanu-PF, #Demand

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Housing consultant's available

Citrus village town houses

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale

Bmw 316 on sale

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

12 mins ago | 31 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

18 mins ago | 77 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

19 mins ago | 36 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1220 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 888 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 54 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 197 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 125 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 257 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days