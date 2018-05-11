Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

ZANU PF's Makoni South parliamentary candidate, Misheck Mataranyika, has called on other contestants who lost to him in the just-ended party primary elections to put aside their rivalry and join his campaign to ensure that the ruling party retains the seat.

Mataranyika triumphed against four other candidates including women's league provincial chairperson, Happyness Nyakuedzwa.

The seat was previously held by now self-exiled former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene who was expelled from Zanu PF last year alongside several other G40 faction kingpins.

Speaking at his victory celebrations at Rukweza, Mataranyika said it was now time to preach peace and embrace each other.

"We are celebrating our victory in the just-ended primary elections. l am also meeting my team after the win and we are going to sit down and strategise the way forward going into the final elections," he said.

"We are very much prepared to work with everyone even those l competed with in the primary elections. l have extended an olive branch to them and l have spoken to them and l don't believe they are going to reject my call that let's bury the hatchet. l am sure they will respond positively."

Mataranyika said the ruling party could only maintain its majority in Parliament if party members work as a team.

"We also need unity in the constituency and in the country. We need to fight corruption and l am not going to work with anyone who is corrupt. We have an opportunity to engage create beneficial relationships," the businessman said.

Source - newsday
