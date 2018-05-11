Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's mother-in-law, Helga Mubaiwa, has taken Zanu PF and its national commissar Engelbert Rugeje to court contesting her defeat in the just-ended primary elections, in the process inadvertently exposing the ruling party's alleged rigging machinations.

Mubaiwa lost to Munyaradzi Kashambe in Zanu PF primary elections for Seke constituency recently, but disputed the results, claiming the polls were marred by a litany of irregularities, which include shambolic voters' rolls and alleged use of a police bus to transport polling officers and ballot papers.

In her urgent High Court chamber application, Mubaiwa is seeking an order barring Kashambe from campaigning pending the disposition of her appeal and an order barring Rugeje and the ruling party from treating Kashambe as the official candidate for this year's elections until her matter has been resolved.

"I am a member of the third respondent (Zanu PF), which is a political party registered in Zimbabwe of which the second
respondent (Rugeje) is its political commissar who was responsible for administering the said third respondent's primary elections to select candidates to represent it in the forthcoming harmonised elections," she said.

"I aver that in the said primary elections, I was certified by the second and third respondents among many other candidates (the first respondent, Kashambe, included), to participate therein in the hope of representing the Seke rural parliamentary constituency on behalf of Zanu PF.

"For many reasons . . . I was aggrieved by the outcome of the said primary election. And after the result was announced on the night of May 9, 2018, I immediately noted an appeal to the relevant authority. It remains pending," she said. "I have no doubt that my said appeal has positive prospects. In fact, there is a grand chance that a rerun may be ordered as a consequence of my said appeal."

Mubaiwa claimed cell registers used during the primary elections were defective.

Several losing Zanu PF candidates in various parts of the country have raised similar concerns, describing the party primaries as farcical.

"It will be submitted in the above regard that the cell registers that were used in the disputed elections were not up to date, as required by the governing regulations. Most eligible voters were disenfranchised," Mubaiwa said.

She attached a report from Mashonaland East province written by one Abigail Moyo, who alleged that ballot papers were not enough in the constituency and that some names were not appearing in the registers.

"A report was made to a Mr (Zanu PF director of commissariat Kizito) Kuchekwa to the effect that many voters had not been able to cast their vote. Kuchekwa instructed that voting would continue on April 30, but ballot papers had run out. Kuchekwa improvised some ballot papers, which he gave us. Kuchekwa then gave the police 160 litres of fuel for the police bus to distribute polling officers and ballot papers. He also gave 60 litres of fuel to the constituency for youths in his vehicle."

Mubaiwa said, however, notwithstanding the fact that she had filed an appeal, Rugeje proceeded to present Kashambe as the party's candidate for the constituency.

"In fact, the respondent (Kashambe) has started enjoying the full benefits of the third respondent's candidacy, as if his winning declaration is not under challenge and has drawn the party regalia which he is using to start his campaign," she said.

Mubaiwa further said in the event that she emerges the winner in the rerun, Kashambe's campaign would create confusion within the electorate.

"I observe that there is no other way for me to seek reprieve herein otherwise, than through an urgent chamber application."

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Toyota fortuned on sale

Housing consultant's available

Citrus village town houses

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House for sale

Bmw 316 on sale

Northvale stands, bulawayo, zimbabwe

6 tonne truck for hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

11 mins ago | 31 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

17 mins ago | 72 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

18 mins ago | 33 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1207 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 249 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 54 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 196 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 124 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 256 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days