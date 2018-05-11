Tycoon causes govt shutdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The death of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei's father dealt a major blow on government business this week as virtually all ministers abandoned their workstations to attend his burial - in a development that also paralysed Parliament's business.There was a virtual government business shut-down in Parliament on Wednesday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and all but three of his ministers made a beeline to Shurugwi to attend the burial of Phineas Tagwirei, father to Kudakwashe, an influential businessman who has made millions in the fuel supply and energy industries through his company, Sakunda Holdings.