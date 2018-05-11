News / National
Mohadi back from sick leave
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi is back in office after spending nearly a month in South Africa, undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
The 68-year-old missed Independence Day celebrations in Harare, the Zanu-PF manifesto launch at a top hotel in the capital city, a parliamentary portfolio committee appearance and other government meeting.
His trip to South Africa had sparked outrage as it came at a time government was under attack for aggravating the dire situation in the health sector by dismissing nurses who had downed their tools on April 16 over poor working conditions.
The 68-year-old missed Independence Day celebrations in Harare, the Zanu-PF manifesto launch at a top hotel in the capital city, a parliamentary portfolio committee appearance and other government meeting.
His trip to South Africa had sparked outrage as it came at a time government was under attack for aggravating the dire situation in the health sector by dismissing nurses who had downed their tools on April 16 over poor working conditions.
Source - Daily News