Mohadi back from sick leave

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is back in office after spending nearly a month in South Africa, undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.The 68-year-old missed Independence Day celebrations in Harare, the Zanu-PF manifesto launch at a top hotel in the capital city, a parliamentary portfolio committee appearance and other government meeting.His trip to South Africa had sparked outrage as it came at a time government was under attack for aggravating the dire situation in the health sector by dismissing nurses who had downed their tools on April 16 over poor working conditions.