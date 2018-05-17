Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected artisanal miner was reportedly shot by members of the police at Old Motana mine in Matebeleland last night, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.According to an eye witness, Dumisani Ndlovu of village 11b tankeni was shot on the leg around 2300hrs by cops who fled after committing the crime.Ndlovu was shot and suffered a broken leg above the knee, chances of an amputation are high, the police officers fled after realising that they had committed a crime without even checking on the injured, revealed the source.The incident comes barely three weeks after some "corrupt" police details fatally shot another panner on the same mine.The ward councillor Mr Herbert Ngwendu has been accused of joining the police in benefiting from illegal activities on the mine.Efforts to contact Ngwendu were futile up to the time of this writing.