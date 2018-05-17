Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National Patriotic Front (NPF) has denied using the portraits on their campaign posters and T-shirts of the late nationalist Joshua Nkomo and former president Robert Mugabe to lure voters in the forthcoming general elections.According to NewZimbabwe.com, NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said it was because of the unity brought about by the two, Mugabe and Nkomo."We use that picture on the back of our t-shirts, representing the foundation of our nation state and the unity brought about by our founding fathers, champions of unity," said Mawarire.On whether the Nkomo family is in support of the late vice president's portrait being part of the opposition material, Mawarire defended the move saying Nkomo is a national figure."His portrait is a national symbol, therefore anyone can use it to promote his legacy and advance the ideals he stood for, fought so hard to achieve," he said."Therefore it is our duty as patriotic Zimbabweans, to promote his good works."